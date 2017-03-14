Can Snooki And JWOWW's Frayed Friendship Recover From Their Family Vacation?

Snooki and JWOWW have made it through endless milestones together: marriage, motherhood and a few volatile fights with Mike, just to name a few. But as for whether or not their BFF status can survive Vegas? That's questionable.

Their latest spat on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 began when JWOWW announced her early Vegas departure without giving Snooki a heads up first.

"Best friend code -- I feel like you don't keep secrets like that," Nicole said, nearly in tears. "What the f*ck are you doing?"

The truth? It takes two to tango when it comes to affairs of the heart and friendship -- and they had both been hiding things. Snooki's secret? She completely failed to inform JWOWW of one minor detail: That Jenni's nemesis Angelina had been invited along for their family vaca.

"Nicole's hurt that I'm leaving, but I'm hurt, too. She didn't go in my Mother's Day video. She's a mom -- she should get it. She's my best friend. She's a godmother to one of my kids," Jenni shared. "And then the whole inviting Angelina? C'mon, this b*tch is annoying, so I don't want to be in the house with her."

Nicole later confided in her (other) bestie Joey, while Jenni turned to Deena back in Jersey.

"We obviously have problems. We're not as close as we thought, and we need to fix [it]," JWOWW told Deena. "Nicole and I kind of tip-toe around our fights unless we're wasted. I really hope when we see each other again, we can have a real talk, because this ain't working."

You gotta admit -- these two kiiinda go together like guidos and gold chains. The gym and tanning. Miami and spiraling. You get the picture. So will these two ever return to their BFF roots...

...or is there no recovery in sight? (Say it ain't so. Please!) Comment with your thoughts, say your prayers, and catch an all-new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 next Thursday at 8/7c.