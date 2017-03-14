Mac Miller Reportedly Dead At 26

Getty Images

Rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose, Variety confirmed on Friday (September 7). TMZ first reported the news that Miller "was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene." He was 26.

Miller had been open about his struggles with addiction — which he frequently addressed in his music — and he was recently charged with a DUI after crashing his car into a utility pole in Los Angeles. Shortly after the incident, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande wrote a statement about their former two-year relationship, saying that she had "cared for him and tried to support his sobriety."

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick in Pittsburgh, started rapping in high school and began his music career as part of the group The Ill Spoken. He released several mixtapes on his own, including the breakout project K.I.D.S., before dropping his first album, Blue Slide Park, in 2011. It was the first independent album in 16 years to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.

Miller went on to release four more albums, which chronicled his evolution from a fratty rapper to a sonic explorer — he even became an accomplished producer under the moniker "Larry Fisherman." He released his fifth studio album, Swimming, on August 3, which was filled with spaced-out funk music and ambitious collaborations with Jon Brion, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat. He was gearing up for a nationwide tour in support of his new music that was scheduled to kick off in late October.

Friends, collaborators, and fans took to Twitter on Friday to remember Miller and to pay their respects.

