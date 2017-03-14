Watch Kanye West And Lil Pump Basically Become Lego People In 'I Love It' Video

YouTube/Warner Bros.

It's been a big week for Kanye West. After tweeting an apology to Drake for letting their relationship sour, he served as the creative director for the inaugural Pornhub Awards Thursday night (September 6).

In this role, 'Ye apparently assisted with the particular design of the trophies for the ceremony, and NSFW merch bearing the likenesses of night's winners is currently available for purchase at the Yeezy online store. But Kanye didn't stop there; he also dropped a brand-new song with Lil Pump called "I Love It," the video for which is an absolute trip.

The song itself only spans about two minutes, but the accompanying visual (directed by Kanye and Amanda Adelson) squeezes every moment of lunacy from those 130 seconds. It doesn't amount to much more than Kanye and Pump warped and shrunk into what might be best described as Lego block people, waddling along and delivering the song's hook: "You're such a fucking ho / I love it." But that's plenty.

Kanye and Pump rock comically overlarge footwear; Kaney's is an exaggerated version of the sandals he was ridiculed for wearing to 2 Chainz's wedding in late August. Comedian Adele Givens gets a featured credit here, too, for a bit of her standup that bookends the song.

It's notable that apart from a verse that's mostly Kanye repeating, "I'm a sick fuck, I like a quick fuck," his contributions to the song come from winking ad-libs, including one particularly knowing "scoop!" halfway through the song. The whole thing is wild, and you can watch it, in its fairly NSFW glory, above.