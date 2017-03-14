Burt Reynolds, Hollywood Legend, Dead At 82

Getty Images

Burt Reynolds, whose studliness and swagger shined onscreen in classics like Boogie Nights and Deliverance, has died of a heart attack, his rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82.

THR reports that Reynolds passed away at a hospital in Florida on Thursday morning (September 6) after going into cardiac arrest. His family was reportedly by his side.

Reynolds was one of Hollywood's top leading men in the late 1970s, when he became the No. 1 box office attraction for five consecutive years. Audiences became enamored with the ex-jock's machismo and fun-loving antics in a string of popular comedies and action flicks like Smokey and the Bandit and The Longest Yard. He was later nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a porn director in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights in 1998. He lost the award to Good Will Hunting's Robin Williams, but he did take home a Golden Globe.

Even as he got older, Reynolds continued his work in film and television. He recently appeared in the indie flick The Last Movie Star, and he was set to appear in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. That film is expected to hit theaters in 2019.

Reynolds is survived by his adopted son, Quinton, from his second marriage to Loni Anderson.

Below, see how some of Reynolds's Hollywood friends and colleagues are remembering him.