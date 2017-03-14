Dua Lipa, Blonde Dancer, Steals The Night In Silk City's Sweaty 'Electricity' Video

YouTube/Columbia

On August 14, 2003 (my 13th birthday, for those keeping score at home), much of the northeastern United States and some of Canada plunged into a blackout due to an apparent software bug, affecting 55 million people. If you ask Silk City — the power team-up of Diplo and Mark Ronson – this is the exactly perfect setting for their new music video "Electricity," featuring vocals from Dua Lipa.

Lipa has lately made herself a mainstay on clubby pop songs, owning the melodies on Calvin Harris's "One Kiss" earlier this year. "Electricity" follows suit with a relentless pulse and plenty of pounding piano to transport you to the middle of the vibey dance floor — or perhaps a darkened loft in the middle of a blackout.

She also steals the video, from directing duo Bradley & Pablo, as the newly blonde (?) singer bounds around an apartment and creating electrical currents in the process. Naturally, this attracts some attention, as it's during a widespread power outage. But everyone who shows up to dance seems cool (and bummer for Diplo and Mark, who end up stuck in the lift).

"Electricity" was co-penned with Diana Gordon and The xx's Romy Madley-Croft, and there's a world where "Electricity" works as an xx song too, though you'd have to spray icy synthesizers all over it and slow it down a bit.

Silk City has so far also released the GoldLink and Desiigner collab "Loud," the Mapei-led "Feel About You," and the Daniel Merriweather slick slice of house "Only Can Get Better."

Check out Lipa's moves in the sweltering new video above. Happy 13th birthday to me!