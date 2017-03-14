Cheyenne Floyd Is A Brand-New Addition To Teen Mom OG

Cheyenne Floyd's Instagram

The 'Are You the One?' and 'Challenge' alum will share her journey beginning October 1

Bristol Palin isn't the only new cast member joining the Teen Mom OG fold.

Cheyenne Floyd, who made her debut during Season 3 of Are You the One? (the cast ultimately split the $1 million prize) and subsequently placed third on The Challenge: Rivals 3 (long live Team Princess), will document her life as a young mother to daughter Ryder. The father of her little girl is Cory Wharton, whom she met while filming the latter series. Us Weekly was first to report the news.

“I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant," Cheyenne told the magazine. "It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened. Everybody knows that Cory didn’t find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone’s questions will get answered as to what actually happened.”

She continued: “We’re not hiding anything. We’re being completely honest and open with our situation. We’re finally going to be able to tell our story and how Ryder got here."

Stay with MTV News as we welcome her to Teen Mom OG -- and do not miss the season premiere on Monday, October 1 at 9/8c.