Fetch Photos: Here's Lindsay Lohan As She Launches Her Mykonos Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan told the world to "get ready" for her upcoming MTV series (it's coming to the network next year). And now, we have a glimpse of the actress as she launches a beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos. Two words: Shut up.
Check out Lindsay's personal photo collection from her summer, below
About to #DoTheLilo
Step aside, Hera, Athena and Aphrodite
Bow down to the Queen of Hearts
Spending a "beautiful day with beautiful people"
Feeling happy
Drowning in Gucci and Louis Vuitton
Selfie before #work
Greek mother-daughter duo