Kanye West Tweets Apology To Drake, Clears The Air For Pusha T Beef

Getty Images

'I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other's craft'

When we last checked in on the lingering cold war between Kanye West and Drake, it was via a Chicago radio interview Kanye did last week. "It hits me in a really sensitive place," he said about the perceived tension between the two, which had been agitated by Kanye's close collaboration with Pusha T, with whom Drake engaged in a bitter feud earlier this year.

Ultimately, Kanye spoke of the pair's relationship positively: "Look, it ain't no beef. Ain't nobody got beef." This might be why the artist took it even further, hopping on Twitter early Wednesday morning (September 5) to formally apologize to Drake in a series of short messages.

Kanye produced six albums early this summer, including Pusha T's Daytona and his own, Ye. Drake pushed his Scorpion album release date back from June 14 to June 29, after Kanye's rollouts had wrapped. Here, Kanye also referenced his infamous and erratic TMZ incident from May where he called slavery "a choice," a comment he apologized for in the same radio interview from last week.

Crucially, Kanye admitted that "there should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you," referencing his work with Pusha T around the time Pusha's Drake dis track, "The Story of Adidon." That song revealed the bombshell that Drake has a son, which Drake later confirmed on Scorpion.

Kanye also said that despite his Pusha affiliation, he did not supply his G.O.O.D. Music collaborator with the information about Drake's son. In 2016, Kanye briefly feuded with Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose on Twitter, eventually bringing their son into the conversation. ("I own your child," Kanye tweeted before deleting.)

Kanye then punctuated his tweet-storm with a message of hope, making plans to see Drake's new live show, which kicked off with Migos last month. "I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created," he said.

Does this mean we'll finally get a Drake version of "Lift Yourself" sometime soon? That might be a little overambitious — but in the meantime, we'll just have to wait and see if Drake accepts Kanye's apology.