Ariana Grande Becomes A Goddess Of Funk On Huge Thundercat Cover

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

One of the best songs of the 2010s is Thundercat's "Them Changes," a rumbling rumination on lost love that somehow sounds both like both the party and the hangover. That's primarily thanks to the otherworldly fretwork by Thundercat himself, a bass virtuoso whose mastery of his instrument is so realized, he's often playing melody and rhythm at the same time. You can also hear it in his work with Kendrick Lamar, especially across his To Pimp a Butterfly album.

"Them Changes" showcases this musical domination completely — which is likely why Ariana Grande chose to lay down her own version of it in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. On Wednesday (September 5), Grande stopped by the storied show to perform a few hits from her new album, Sweetener, including "No Tears Left To Cry," "God Is A Woman," and "R.E.M."

After, she dove right into a cover of "Them Changes" that preserves the warbling funk of the original while adding her characteristic vocal flair. Before the song, Grande also called it "my favorite song of the last year and a half" and shouted out Thundercat as a "brilliant artist."

This was Grande's first trip to the Live Lounge. Earlier this summer, Years & Years stopped by and put their own spin on "No Tears Left to Cry," so it's nice to see her paying it forward.

The video's not available online yet, but you can stream all of Ari's songs right here. Her appearance begins around 2:23:10, and the "Them Changes" cover happens at approximately 2:40:25. After, check out Thundercat's original version of the song below.