A Breakdown Of Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan's Very Confusing, Very Public Split

Getty Images

At the end of a summer marked by speedy celebrity engagements, one young couple has seemingly crashed and burned. Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan — who took their relationship public at the end of July and walked the VMA red carpet together just two weeks ago — are currently embroiled in a very public, very messy breakup that's equal parts dramatic and bewildering. Both parties have accused each other of cheating, tears have been shed, music has been shelved, and there's even a poorly photoshopped Charlie Puth meme involved.

The drama might still be unfolding at this second, but for now, here's a semi-neat breakdown of everything you need to know.

It all started when Lil Xan wrote on his Instagram Stories, "I feel like I'm being cheated on." That was on Sunday night (September 2), and the 21-year-old rapper deleted the message not long after — but we all know screenshots live forever. He also said that the music video for "Live or Die," his collaborative track with Noah, would no longer be coming out "because people just love to hurt me." No word yet on the other music Xan and Noah recorded together, but you can assume that's been axed as well.

Cyrus then suggested the split was a misunderstanding over a Charlie Puth meme, but he doubled down on the cheating accusations. The 18-year-old pop star said she DM'ed Xan a NSFW meme of Puth's head photoshopped over a porn star's body as a joke that he didn't take well. But Xan denied that, saying in a video, "If y'all think that that meme is the reason I broke up with Noah, that is hilarious. I broke up with her 'cause she was all over some other dude." He then shared a pic that showed her touching another guy's shoulders and wrote, "If you my girl you ain't touching no dude like that sorry." (FWIW, the guy in that pic is EDM producer Ookay, and Cyrus appeared as a special guest at his show in L.A. over the weekend.) On top of that, Xan also claimed that his and Noah's relationship was a label-orchestrated setup by Columbia Records.

While he told his version of the story, Cyrus defended herself. She went on Instagram Live to confirm the breakup, and then posted a series of text posts attempting to clarify all the drama. She said she was "concerned and confused," and insisted, "First and foremost: this relationship was not set up by Columbia Records. To say that is [a] joke." Cyrus also said she and Xan hadn't seen each other in a week, and she believed that he was cheating on her after she noticed an alleged hickey on his neck. She continued, "Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt. ... If this is your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you succeeded." Ouch.

And that appears to be it for now. Lil Xan's latest Instagram Story was all about discovering a new flavor of cereal, so perhaps he's moved on. Cyrus, meanwhile, is back to promoting her new music — though she did acknowledge the now-ironic title of her forthcoming EP, Good Cry. "Due to the circumstances I think I named this EP appropriately," she wrote.

To see Noah and Xan in happier times, check out their VMA interview with MTV News below, in which they discuss a possible joint project that, as we now know, will probably never see the light of day. R.I.P.