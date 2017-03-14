Eminem's Nightmarish 'Fall' Video Signifies The Return Of Slim Shady

YouTube

Eminem surprise-released his tenth album, Kamikaze, last week, and the biggest surprise on it may have been the involvement of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who sings on the controversial "Fall." Vernon was surprised himself — on Twitter, he distanced himself from the song, in which Em aims a homophobic slur at Tyler, the Creator. Vernon also vowed, "we are gonna kill this track." Days later, "Fall" is not only still alive, but it also has a cinematic video, which Eminem dropped on Tuesday (September 4). Needless to say, Vernon isn't in it.

The video opens with Em driving shotgun with Royce Da 5'9" as his phone gets bombarded with reviews panning his 2017 album, Revival. Frustrated, he throws his device to the floor before a shadowy monster (possibly a reference to the Venom symbiote) emerges from it and stalks the Detroit MC through empty streets and office buildings. It catches up to him in the end, and Em's demonic alter-ego seemingly rises, smashing the case of a Revival CD and signifying the return of Slim Shady.

"Fall" isn't the only Kamikaze track that finds Eminem lashing out at the hip-hop world. Check out the video below for a full breakdown of his targets.