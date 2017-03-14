Who Should Da’Vonne And Jozea Pick As Their Final Reckoning Opponents?

Big Brother exports Jozea and Da’Vonne must have four leaf clover-covered rabbit’s feet tucked in their suitcases, because after being eliminated for a second time on Final Reckoning, they still have a chance to remain in the game.

The question is: Who should they choose as their opponents in the next comeback challenge?

On tonight’s Challenge episode, the game’s fiery duo — who’d already battled their way back from the Redemption House once — found their backs against the wall again.

Thanks to the efforts of Zach and Amanda, who secured the Power Vote at the most recent competition, Jozea and Da’Vonne were pretty much locks for the coming Armageddon matchup, even though three teams had received two votes (Joss/Sylvia and Kam/Kayleigh also found themselves vulnerable to being sentenced to the elimination). Still, when Jozea and Da’Vonne got the chance to choose their opponents, they learned that Zach and Amanda were the only team who voted their way, and TJ said the unlikely event meant that Team Big Brother consequently earned the right to pick any team as their Armageddon opponents.

Jozea and Da’Vonne (or, more accurately, Jozea) decided battling against Kam and Kayleigh was the best bet, but it would prove to be a mistake. In “Think Tank,” teams had to solve a puzzle in installments: one team member would do the heavy lifting by diving into a tank and searching for an answer key, the other would arrange the puzzle as directed by the diver. Neither team managed to complete the game within the allotted time, but when the horn was blown, Kam and Kayleigh had successfully a bigger chunk of the puzzle, effectively sending Jozea and Da’Vonne to a second residency in the Redemption House.

Still, it’d prove to be a short tenure. Almost immediately upon arrival, Jozea and Da’Vonne — along with the Redemption House’s existing tenants — learned that the next comeback challenge loomed, and that the Double-Cross awaited them.

The next day, and one by one, teams lifted the ceremony’s totems for a chance to reenter the game, but failed to pull anything but single-crosses. Finally, only Jozea/Da’Vonne and Faith/Angela remained as contenders, and when the latter team failed to pull the double-cross, Jozea and Da’Vonne, by default, earned another chance at returning to the game. At worst, they’d lose the coming comeback challenge and wind up in the Redemption House for a third time.

“They didn’t even have to pull it, it pulled them,” an infuriated Tori — who pretty much killed her chances at returning to the game after starting a fight with Da’Vonne — said. “There is nothing you can do about it, this is fate. There’s a very slim chance Derrick and I are gonna be picked to go back into this game.”

And Jozea was happy to watch his opponents squirm.

“The house is shook, because they know everybody going home,” he joked.

And he was mostly right — all but one other team will be eliminated from the game as soon as Jozea and Da’Vonne decide on an opponent. So who should they pick?

There’s no denying that a potential Big Brother alliance might compel Jozea and Da’Vonne to go for Paulie and Natalie, who were also on the show. Still, they’ll be a tough team to beat, and even though Tori and Derrick have been at odds with Da’Vonne, they might prove to be an easier opponent (the same case could be said for Veronica and CT, who’ve been under-delivering throughout “Final Reckoning”). And finally, Faith and Angela are rookies who could potentially help Jozea and Da’Vonne in the event they’re the team that ultimately returns to the main house.

Choices abound, but only one vote can be cast.

What do you think — is it a sure thing that Jozea and Da’Vonne will pick Paulie and Natalie as their opponents? Or, could they throw a curveball and pick one of the other teams — maybe one that’ll be easier to beat? Share your thoughts, and see how the next comeback matchup goes Tuesday night!