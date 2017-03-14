Selena Gomez Is 'Bummed' About Her Newest In-Depth Cover Story

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The silver lining, though, is that new music is likely on the way

It's no secret that Selena Gomez has been laying low for all of 2018 (and even some of 2017). What she's actually been up to, though, is the subject of her latest profile over at ELLE — and the tl;dr is that she's A) got new music on the way, and B) been volunteering at an organization aiming to put an end to human trafficking.

That's a lot to digest. Let's start with the music.

Near the end of the piece, Gomez plays some new songs for the writer, who diligently jots down some of the lyrics to a song that "feels more like Prince" than anything in Gomez's musical past. And though she doesn't divulge anything about her personal life in the actual interview — or her thoughts on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement — the song might convey some hints.

There are apparently references to "1,460 days" and "cleaning my slate," and at one point, she sings, "I'm drunk and I might as well tell you / Get you ooh ooh ooh out of my head now." Elsewhere, she says the album is nearing completion and could be ready this fall.

But it's not just music she's been spending time on; Gomez began working with the nonprofit A21 — an organization dedicated to ending human trafficking around the globe — in March after a period of self-reflection. "I had been working for so long, and I don't like taking things in my life," she says in the piece. "I just wanted to serve."

She showed off more of her work with A21 in an Instagram response to the piece, posted on Tuesday (September 4). In the caption, she seemed to hit out at the interview, which, to her, focused perhaps too much on her personal life.

"As I'm aware there will always be interests in one's personal life because that's the pace of our 'social' generation," Gomez wrote in part. "I'm grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back — all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I'm eager to tap into more and more."

Gomez remained tight-lipped when asked about her role in Woody Allen's now-likely cancelled unreleased film, A Rainy Day in New York, saying, "I think it's best not to." (In January, Gomez reportedly anonymously donated an amount that "far exceeded" her salary for the film to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.)

All this from a 26-year-old artist who, in the last year alone, has endured a kidney transplant due to her ongoing battle with Lupus, released snippets of new music when she could, and acted as producer on Netflix's controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why.

Read the entire engrossing piece over at ELLE.