Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On A New Chance The Rapper Album

Getty Images

In 2016, Chance the Rapper let it be known that, "I met Kanye West, I'm never going to fail," during his scene-stealing verse on Kanye's "Ultralight Beam." Over two years later, Chance and Kanye are now collaborating again on a potential album. On Wednesday (August 29), West revealed to Fox 32 News the reason he's in Chicago: "I came by here with Chance to work on his album."

Then early this morning (August 30), Kanye posted a video of him chopping up a Michael Jackson sample in honor of the legendary pop singer's birthday. The only other person in the visual is Chance bobbing along to the beat. Prolific Atlanta producer Zaytoven also posted an Instagram photo of the two Chicago artists in the studio captioned "YETOVEN THE RAPPER."

In June, Chano revealed to Peter Rosenberg that 'Ye was producing a seven-song album for him.

"I'm 30 percent on everything that I'm working on, at least 30 percent," Chance shared. "Supposed to be working on [the Kanye album] in July. So I don't know. ... We got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album’s going to be more than 14 songs. I think it’s going to be a full thing."

Between the rumored Chance and Childish project and a Kanye-produced album, the young Chicago activist might steal our attention for the remainder of 2018.