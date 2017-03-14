The 1975's Fans Take Center Stage In Colorful New Music Video

YouTube/Dirty Hit

In just a few months, The 1975 will release their third LP, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. The singles they've shared ahead of the drop have ranged from the fuzzy and self-reflective ("Give Yourself a Try") to the zeitgeist-eviscerating ("Love It If We Made It") and, finally, to the slinky and poppy ("TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME").

On Wednesday (August 29), the Manchester quartet debuted a fittingly colorful music video for the latter, with their fans taking center stage. Frontman Matty Healy is also there, naturally, bleach-blond in the foreground of a backdrop I will begrudgingly refer to as millennial pink. But that's only one small element of the visual.

The rest belongs to the band's fans, who occupy most of the video's estate to show off their unique style and, most importantly, to dance. On Twitter, Healy named it as his favorite video the band's ever done, and it's easy to see why. The collective joy leaps out from the screen.

One of the best moments comes about a minute in, when Healy first creeps into frame to give one of his singing fans a hug. Again, that joy! It's really nice to watch, and the entire video is basically a three-minute reprieve from whatever troubles you're fighting today. It's the kind of thing we've come to expect from a band that just wants you to "give yourself a try."

You can watch the full thing above. A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships is due out in November. If you keep this music video on repeat until then, you'll only have to play it 25,704 times before November comes. (And it'll probably do great things for streaming counts, too!)