It's hard to vote for just one, but give it a try

Are You The One? Poll: Which Ex Caused The Most Drama?

The Are You the One? gang just got a major blast from the past. Introducing... a gaggle of former boyfriends and girlfriends.

While most people were spared from seeing their past partners during tonight's episode (lucky Bria and Jasmine), others weren't so fortunate (poor Samantha and Zak). And as some exes helped cast members gravitate toward their fellow housemates (Kayla to Cam), others maybe got a tiny bit too close to their erstwhile flames and deterred blossoming bonds (looking at you, Kenya).

But which love hopeful's visit drummed up the most action? Review the situations below, cast your vote and be sure to keep watching Are You the One? every Wednesday at 10/9c.