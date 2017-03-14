Paramount

I never knew I needed a "Is butter a carb?" enamel pin in my life until this very moment

Fetch Alert: Mean Girls Merch Is Coming To Mondo And We Have The First Look

On Wednesdays we wear pink, and on Tuesdays we celebrate the launch of Mondo's totally fetch new line of Mean Girls apparel. The very grool collection includes enamel pins (you can finally smell like a baby prostitute!), a "The Limit Does Not Exist" patch, and (of course) a pretty pink t-shirt.

It's hard to believe that it took so long to have an officially licensed Kälteen Bar enamel pin on the market after the success of Tina Fey's seminal teen flick, but we finally feel so seen.

Paramont

And there's more where that came from: Mondo's Mean Girls merchandise is only the first in a new line of apparel and collectibles geared towards woman, with Clueless and Pretty in Pink collections coming soon.

"We're beyond ecstatic to premiere a new product line celebrating the 2004 knock-out comedy Mean Girls, which features a predominately female cast piloted by the remarkable Tina Fey," Allie Whalen, Mondo Production Director, said in a statement to MTV News. "We've loved this movie for over a decade, and are forever trying to make 'fetch' happen with this collection of shirts, pins, and patches championing some of our favorite moments of the film. Mondo is excited to continue celebrating seminal teen comedies — a category oft overlooked by the cinephiles of the world — with upcoming Clueless and Pretty in Pink merch collections. Stay tuned!"

Don't let the haters stop you from doing your thang, and check out Mondo's fetch new line of Mean Girls merch below:

Courtesy of Mondo

Courtesy of Mondo

Courtesy of Mondo

Courtesy of Mondo

Courtesy of Mondo

Courtesy of Mondo

Courtesy of Mondo

Just how excited are we to get our hands on an official Kälteen Bar pin? The limit does not exist.

The MEAN GIRLS collection launches on Thursday, August 30, and somewhere, Glenn Coco has already ordered four "Is Butter a carb?" enamel pins for himself. (And none for Gretchen Weiners. Bye.)