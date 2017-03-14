Watch Brendon Urie Casually Walk Up A Skyscraper In Panic! At The Disco's 'High Hopes' Video

YouTube

Panic! at the Disco are known for their outlandish, wild music videos, but the group's new visual for "High Hopes" is normal enough. It begins with suited-up frontman Brendon Urie strolling the streets of downtown L.A. on a sunny day. He innocently bumps into a few people on the way, but all is fine and good and... oh, wait... there it is:

The video — directed by Brendan Walter and Mel Soria — does indeed take a surreal turn once Urie decides to follow his dream, which apparently means confidently walking up the side of a skyscraper while bystanders look on in disbelief and awe. His band awaits him at the top, and they all jam out on the roof as the sun sets and the city lights up around them.

The whole concept is likely a comment on fame — no one was paying attention to Urie until he decided to follow his dreams, and then the world took notice. The singer added his own take on it by tweeting, "No matter how hard your dreams seem, keep going. You might even have to climb up the side of a building in downtown LA, but it'll all be worth it at the top. Stay up on that rise."

PATD's gravity-defying "High Hopes" video follows the band's similarly epic performance at the VMAs on August 20, where Urie delivered the opening verse of "High Hopes" while hovering above the crowd inside Radio City Music Hall. Revisit that stellar performance below.