All The Floribama Feels: Will Candace Continue To Show Her Sensitive Side?

When relationship troubles strike, it's often your nearest and dearest who stick by you -- a sentiment that especially rings true for the MTV Floribama Shore fam.

Candace is the latest roommate to suffer boyfriend drama, and similar to Kortni's situation, it was actually her mother who opened her eyes to the shady ways of GatorJay231SouthsideGawd.

"You're 25 years old. I'ma allow you to go through this little thang, but ain't nobody with numbers behind their name you should be trippin' off of," warned Candy's mama, who promptly offered to FedEx a Jesus candle. "You don't need to fall in love with no gators. Leave 'em in the swamp."

The Memphis native then confronted her boo thang about his possessive nature (and her mama's disapproval) during a conversation that left her more confused than ever.

"I don't think I'm meant to be with him for the rest of my life. He's too crazy," she confided to Kortni. It was then that Candace also turned to the rest of her roommates for support with an unexpected heart-to-heart.

"It's not easy for me, but I have to take the time to really open up because I'm torn up over what to do about Gator," she told everyone. "I've never done this in life, but I want to get to the point where I actually can lean on y'all."

That's when the tears started flowing, and Candace admitted she's simply "been misunderstood throughout this whole thing" -- likely alluding to the never-ending Floribama drama that's followed at her flip-flops this summer, GatorJay aside. (In case you need a refresher: First there was the feud with Gus, then a cancelled date with Codi, and most recently that spat with Kortni.)

"It's been hard because I feel like I've been doing this by myself," Candace sobbed. "And I've kept a lot of emotions in. I want to let y'all know that I'm gonna try to open up. I just don't like being vulnerable."

The gang didn't hesitate to embrace their friend with loving arms, touching her in prayer as Candy described the instance as one of her "happier moments of the summer."

But will those moments be repeated? Do you think Candace will continue her sensitive streak with the PCB gang, or could it all be temporary as she nurses a broken heart? Give us your thoughts, and catch an all-new episode Monday at 10/9c.