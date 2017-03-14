BROCKHAMPTON Have Another Title For Their Upcoming Album And It's Illuminating

Photo by C Brandon/Redferns

BROCKHAMPTON is back with a new album title and a sort-of release date for their follow-up to SATURATION III. On Sunday (August 26), the group posted a photo that read, "BROCKHAMPTON's 4th studio album will be released this September," with the album's title Iridescence beneath the succinct sentence.

The group's latest project has gone through a variety of changes after member Ameer Vann was accused of sexual misconduct in early May and subsequently kicked out. Previous titles for the record included Puppy, Team Effort, and The Best Years of Our Lives. Kevin Abstract thanked fans on Twitter for their patience and described how recording their next album in a new country helped his creative process.

"Brand new music brand new feelings iridescence," Abstract wrote. "Not tryna lead anyone on or anything I just want us to keep making stuff we’re proud of and put it out when we’re ready. I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say thank you for your patience...I don’t know if I would have been able to write another record if we didn’t come to Europe - thanks for all the positive love man it was surreal this year has been one long ass dream."

In a July interview with Billboard, Abstract briefly explained the controversial handling of Vann's exit.

"We got off social media so we could finish working on the album and during that same month that’s when the allegations came up," Abstract said. "We were really slow to respond to them. I just felt terrible that the fans couldn't reach us for answers."

Iridescence will be the boy band's first album in the wake of their turbulent year. Although, listening to their latest releases — "1999 WILDFIRE," "1998 TRUMAN," and "1997 DIANA" — it seems like they're committed to moving forward.