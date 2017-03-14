Normani Demands 'Some Fucking Respect' On Jessie Reyez's 'Body Count' Remix

Getty Images

Months after Fifth Harmony disbanded, Normani has found a (temporary) new "girl gang" — and they've got a biting, badass message for the men of the world.

The newly minted soloist has hopped on a fresh remix of Jessie Reyez's self-love anthem "Body Count," which also features fellow R&B star Kehlani. Together, the three women flex their hard-earned independence — Normani, for one, cooly instructs, "You were birthed by a woman, show some fucking respect / I like you much better when you shut up and get down on your knees." Woo!

Normani and Kehlani's swaggering verses are tied together by Reyez's original, passionate hook: "We don't care what they say / We gon' love who we wanna love." It might be the most empowering, feminist anthem you've heard since "God Is a Woman."

Reyez's "Body Count" remix appears on her upcoming Being Human in Public EP, slated for release this fall. The seven-track project also features her first Spanish-language release, "Sola," and the recently released "Apple Juice," which Reyez performed at last weekend's VMAs. Revisit that performance below, and keep your fingers crossed for more collabs from this dynamite trio.