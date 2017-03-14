Rihanna's Lingerie Line Is About To Turn New York Fashion Week Savage

Photo by Chesnot/WireImage

Rihanna and Savage x Fenty are coming to New York Fashion Week. The "immersive experience" will take place on September 12 in Brooklyn, according to Vanity Fair. For those that can't attend the show, there will be pop-up shops in New York, the Mall of America, and two unnamed cities in the fall. The collection will also be available online immediately after the show.

Ever since its launch, Savage x Fenty has been making waves, as a result of its inclusive categories and seductive accessories like S&M inspired handcuffs. Riri's been vocal in the past about not being "built like a Victoria’s Secret girl" and striving to create lingerie that speaks to women of all shapes and sizes.

In May, Rih described to Vogue what she hoped to accomplish with Savage x Fenty.

"Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves," Rihanna said. "I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty."