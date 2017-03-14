Max is "making his exit" from Catfish -- and during tonight's season finale, the longtime MTV co-host expressed gratitude for his tenure on the hit MTV series.

"Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life," Max declared, shortly after he and Nev wrapped up Nick and Jasmine's tale. "I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers, and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes."

He then reflected on the different friends he has made through the past seven years (from people who appeared on the program to fans on the street) and how he has tried to balance his careers as a TV host and a filmmaker.

But if he had to isolate one thing he has acquired from his Catfish tenure, what would it be? And how does Nev pay tribute to their time together? Watch the emotional clip above, and share your favorite Max memories in the comments.