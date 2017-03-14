Post Malone Is 'Ready To Rock On' After Private-Plane Emergency

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

He's safe after his plane blew out two tires and made an emergency landing

By any metric you choose to use, Post Malone had a good time on Monday night (August 20) at the 2018 VMAs. After he nabbed Song of the Year for "rockstar" (and accepted the award in an extremely humble way), Posty teamed up with actual rock stars Aerosmith for a very loud, very smoky mash-up performance that closed out the night.

Before the night ended, MTV News grabbed a still-sweaty Post backstage for a quick exit interview, and when the show wrapped, he (presumably) went on his way to a well-earned night of celebration and revelry.

But by Tuesday, as Post attempted to fly out of the New York area and head to a gig in England, two of the wheels on his private plane reportedly blew out on takeoff. For a bit there, it looked hazardous: Twitter exploded as the news made its way across the web.

Luckily, the plane eventually landed safely in New Windsor, New York, about 70 miles north of New York City, after being originally diverted to an airport in Massachusetts. Post quickly took to Twitter to 1) confirm his safety, and 2) give a virtual middle finger to the people who weren't pulling for him during the harrowing episode.

Post is scheduled to hit the Reading Festival in the U.K. on August 24 the same night as Travis Scott, who also had a big night at the VMAs.

As the man himself said in simple, additional statement he made to Billboard after the ordeal, "I'm alive. I'm ready to rock on."