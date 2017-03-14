Obviously Crazy Rich Asians Is Getting The Lavish Sequel It Deserves

Warner Bros.

Well, that didn't take long. It's only been a week since the release of Crazy Rich Asians — the No. 1 film in the country — and Jon M. Chu's groundbreaking rom-com already has a sequel in the works.

The news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise for fans of Kevin Kwan's novel of the same name. After all, there are two other books in the bestselling trilogy: China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems. Not to mention, a brief mid-credits scene starring Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. set things in motion for a sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chu will return to helm the follow-up, which is currently in development at Warner Bros.

Set amidst Rachel (Constance Wu) and Nick's (Henry Golding) lavish engagement party, the mid-credits scene finds cousin Astrid (Gemma Chan), now single, exchanging a steamy glance with her former fiancé, tech wiz Charlie Wu (Shum Jr.). It's a short scene, but it crackles with chemistry — and if you've read Kwan's book series, then you know all about Astrid and Charlie's romance. Although Charlie and Astrid's history was largely absent from Crazy Rich Asians, despite being a secondary plot in the book, it's clear that Chu is saving their emotional baggage for the sequel.

In addition to new relationship drama, China Rich Girlfriend will also take the franchise to sumptuous new locations throughout mainland China, as Rachel sets off on a whirlwind journey to meet her biological father, Bao Gaoliang.

THR reports that the main cast have options in place in their contracts for sequel films and will likely return. Meanwhile, Chu is first set to helm the big-screen musical adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which is tentatively scheduled for release in 2020.