Chance The Rapper Makes His Acting Debut In First Slice Trailer

A24/YouTube

Chance the Rapper officially has a new distinction: Chance the Actor. The Chicago native is making his film debut in A24's Slice, and the first trailer is here with his skills on full display.

"I'm gonna tell you a story about a ghost, a werewolf, and a pretty shitty pizza place. It all started when the werewolf came back to town," a voiceover states at the trailer's open before revealing a series of pizza delivery boy murders — all of whom worked for a pizza place built on a gateway to Hell — that plagued the town.

It's up to Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz to suit up in a satin bomber pizza delivery uniform and solve this case, which checks all the crucial boxes: evil, mystery, scooters, betrayal, murder, sneakers, and pepperoni.

Chance doesn't make his grand appearance until the last few seconds of the trailer, but if the range of emotions expressed in his "Shit, goddamn. What's wrong with you?" line doesn't scream "future EGOT," I don't know what does.

Stranger Things heartthrob Joe Keery and Hannibal Buress also appear in the horror comedy. Check out the trailer for Slice above.