Ariana Grande Reunites With Her 'Wifey' Camila Cabello At The VMAs

Before Pete Davidson walked into Ariana Grande's life and put a (very nice, very expensive) ring on it, Ari had a "wifey" of her very own: Camila Cabello. The split was amicable; Ari kept the ring and Camila got the cannoli. So when the dynamic duo reunited at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20), there was nothing but love between the two "exes."

Ariana and Camila have a history of supporting each other. Back in 2013, Camila tweeted a photo of Ari and her girl squad, captioning it, "This is my wife @ArianaGrande – and our wedding bridesmaids, stay tuned for more wedding details."

And while fans were initially upset over Camriana's split, Camila herself has been nothing but happy for her good friend and her new beau. The proof is in their warm embrace:

The BFFs also both walked away VMA winners; Ari accepted the Moon Person for Best Pop Video for "No Tears Left To Cry" and Camila took home two coveted statuettes for Artist of the Year and the night's top prize, Video of the Year, for "Havana."

Honestly, who needs significant others when you have a Moon Person in your life!

