Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Wore No Pants And A Whole Lot Of Confidence To The VMAs

No pants? No problem! Nicki Minaj opted to show off her stems at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a totally sheer tulle dress, a cream-colored bodysuit offering modest coverage, and all the confidence in the world.

After posing with her signature stare on the red carpet, the fierce rapper flaunted her risqué look on stage while accepting the first Moon Person of the night for Best Hip Hop.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Later, Minaj rocked another pants-less look for her special off-site performance. On stage at the Oculus, the "Chun-Li" artist draped herself in a flowing pink cape before revealing the black briefs and gold chestplate she wore underneath.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Is Queen Nicki's era of no pants? It's too soon to tell, but this level of conviction is aspirational.