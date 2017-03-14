Cardi B Is Absolutely Stunning For Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet At The VMAs

Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic

Cardi B is back on the scene! The rapper has officially set foot on her first red carpet since giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari on July 10, deeming the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards the place to do it.

For her big night out, Cardi chose an elegant dark magenta velvet dress with a slit that shows off her matching heels. The oversize off-the-shoulder collar looked all the more dramatic thanks to the new mom's pixie 'do, and the jewel-toned look is complete with bold emerald green earrings and emerald and ruby rings.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Her post-baby debut isn't the only reason tonight is special for Cardi; she's also the most nominated artist of the night, having racked up a total of 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Best New Artist, and has the distinct honor of opening the show — just one year after performing "Bodak Yellow" on the VMA pre-show.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

But the best part is, no matter how many Moon Person statuettes end up on her shelf, Cardi B looks happier than ever.