Nicki Minaj Let Us Know ‘Normani Is That Bitch’ During VMA Speech

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj's acceptance speech for the Best Hip Hop Moon Person at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards was full of fiery, iconic, and spicy moments — but before the first televised win of the night was announced, Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart let their unique brand of comedy fly at the expense of Fifth Harmony.

"She's nominated for five VMAs tonight, five of them," Haddish said of Camila Cabello. "I'm super proud of her. So those of you watching at home, hi, Fifth Harmony."

After Ariana Grande helped her bestie up to the stage, the Queen rapper decided to set the record straight and come to Normani's defense. "Tiff, don't be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that bitch," Nicki warned the Night School lead.

The competition for Best Hip Hop at the VMAs was fierce — Nicki beat out Cardi B's "Bartier Cardi" featuring 21 Savage, The Carters' "APES**T," Drake's "God's Plan," J. Cole's "ATM," and Migos's "Walk It Talk It" featuring Drake — but that didn't seem to phase the queen. She also made sure to let the audience know that they should "tune in for Queen radio so you can know who the Cocksucker of the Day award is going to."

It's safe to say that Nicki had a lot of confidence to spare at this year's show.