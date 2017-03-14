Post Malone And 21 Savage ‘Dream On’ With Aerosmith

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The most unexpected moment of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards was undoubtedly its closer. Post Malone, 21 Savage, and Aerosmith decided to end this year's show by bringing two different generations of music together. First up, Post Malone and 21 Savage performed their hedonistic ode to the raging musician lifestyles of yore, "rockstar," which took home the award for Song of the Year. The highlight of the duo's performance was Malone adlibbing "21, 21, 21," as Savage ripped into his verse.

The VMA's last number of the night only got wilder from there. Once "rockstar" was finished, the screen lifted up to reveal Aerosmith ready to sing the anthemic "Dream On" and "Toys in the Attic" with Malone joining them on guitar. The Texas crooner looked like he was having the time of his life as he sang along with Steven Tyler. For Malone, it must have seemed like a symbolic passing of the torch.

It's hard to deny that Post Malone is one of the biggest rock stars on the planet. His album, beerbongs & bentleys, recently beat Michael Jackson's Thriller for most weeks in the top 10 of Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. It's also the third largest opening week for an album in 2018, behind Drake's Scorpion and Travis Scott's Astroworld. Posty is on top of the world.