2018 MTV VMA Winners: See The Full List

Another year of hits have cemented their places on our playlists, and now we’ve officially recognized the videos that only made us love them more at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
The year’s most nominated artist, Cardi B, opened the show by introducing Shawn Mendes’s surprisingly wet performance, and ended it with three Moon Person statuettes in hand — Best New Artist, Best Collaboration, and Song of Summer. The rapper tied with Childish Gambino for the most wins of the night.
Camila Cabello also had a strong showing, taking home Artist of the Year and Video of the Year after breathlessly accepting both awards and literally bowing down to Madonna, who presented her with the final award of the night.
Here’s everyone who landed a Moon Person.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God's Plan”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Drake – “God's Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)
WINNER: Cardi B
Bazzi
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle
JUNE 2018 – Sigrid
MAY 2018 – Lil Xan
MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez
FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley
JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs
DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal
NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We
OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH
SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA
AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill
JULY 2017 – Khalid
JUNE 2017 – Kyle
MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus
BEST POP
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
BEST HIP HOP
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Drake – “God's Plan”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”
BEST LATIN
WINNER: J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”
BEST DANCE
WINNER: Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”
Linkin Park – “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Drake – ‘God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes – “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: The Carters – “APES**T” – Cinematography by Benoit Debie
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
BEST DIRECTION
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Directed by Hiro Murai
The Carters – “APES**T” – Directed by Ricky Saiz
Drake – “God's Plan” – Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Directed by Jay Martin
BEST ART DIRECTION
WINNER: The Carters – “APES**T” – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue, The Louvre
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole – “ATM” – Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA – “The Weekend” – Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Art Direction by Brett Hess
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Visual Effects by KPP
Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios
Maroon 5 – “Wait” – Visual Effects by TIMBER
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Choreography by Sherrie Silver
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Bivens & Galen Hooks
The Carters – “APES**T” – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Choreography by Marion Motin
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev
BEST EDITING
WINNER: N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – Editing by Taylor Ward
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Editing by Jacquelyn London
The Carters – “APES**T” – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Editing by Ernie Gilbert
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Editing by Deji Laray
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo
SONG OF SUMMER
WINNER: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – "I Like It"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss"
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo – "No Brainer"
Drake – "In My Feelings"
Ella Mai – "Boo’d Up"
Juice WRLD – "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – "Girls Like You"
Post Malone – "Better Now"