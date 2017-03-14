2018 MTV VMA Winners: See The Full List

Redferns/Getty Images

Another year of hits have cemented their places on our playlists, and now we’ve officially recognized the videos that only made us love them more at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The year’s most nominated artist, Cardi B, opened the show by introducing Shawn Mendes’s surprisingly wet performance, and ended it with three Moon Person statuettes in hand — Best New Artist, Best Collaboration, and Song of Summer. The rapper tied with Childish Gambino for the most wins of the night.

Camila Cabello also had a strong showing, taking home Artist of the Year and Video of the Year after breathlessly accepting both awards and literally bowing down to Madonna, who presented her with the final award of the night.

Here’s everyone who landed a Moon Person.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God's Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God's Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

WINNER: Cardi B

Bazzi

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

WINNER: Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill

JULY 2017 – Khalid

JUNE 2017 – Kyle

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus

BEST POP

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God's Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

BEST LATIN

WINNER: J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

WINNER: Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

WINNER: Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: The Carters – “APES**T” – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Directed by Hiro Murai

The Carters – “APES**T” – Directed by Ricky Saiz

Drake – “God's Plan” – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

WINNER: The Carters – “APES**T” – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue, The Louvre

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Bivens & Galen Hooks

The Carters – “APES**T” – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

WINNER: N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – Editing by Taylor Ward

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES**T” – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Editing by Deji Laray

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

SONG OF SUMMER

WINNER: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – "I Like It"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss"

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo – "No Brainer"

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ella Mai – "Boo’d Up"

Juice WRLD – "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – "Girls Like You"

Post Malone – "Better Now"