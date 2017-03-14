Madonna Will Honor The Year's Biggest Music Video At The 2018 VMAs

Getty Images

We told you "everything might happen" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and that includes appearances by certified living legends. Brace yourself, because the one and only Madonna will be on hand for the star-studded festivities tonight (August 20).

The pop icon will present the show's biggest award, Video of the Year, to one of the six worthy nominees: Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, The Carters, Childish Gambino, Drake, and Bruno Mars with Cardi B. Winning the VOTY prize is sweet enough, but receiving the honor from Madge? That's a truly unbeatable moment.

For nearly four decades, Madonna has been a cultural and musical force to be reckoned with. She rose to fame in the then male-dominated '80s music scene, and has since made some of pop's most classic hits, from "Like a Prayer" and "Vogue," to "Music" and "Ray of Light."

Madonna's return to the VMAs comes 34 years after she performed "Like a Virgin" at the inaugural ceremony in 1984. Since then, the 60-year-old has racked up a whopping 20 awards from 68 nominations, and she was the first female artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award. There's truly no one better to present the VMA's biggest prize, so don't miss it!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air live tonight on MTV from Radio City Music Hall at 9 p.m. ET/PT.