Unwritten Appearance: The Hills Cast Just Reunited At The VMAs

Speidi, Audrina, Justin Bobby and a few others are feeling the rain on their skin...

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado are not at Les Deux this evening: The Hills gang is having a special reunion at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. With Baby Speidi Gunner in tow!

The crew -- who teased on Twitter earlier today that "everything might happen" at tonight's big show -- just walked the pink carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. They may be far from the Hillside Villas Tinseltown, but this Big Apple-based group shot is nothing short of epic. Blasting Natasha Bedingfield in 3...2...1...

Check out more photos from the MTV gang's arrival, and do not miss the VMAs tonight at 9pm ET/PT!