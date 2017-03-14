‘I Like It’ Wins Song of the Summer!

The people have voted and the results are in!

The people have voted and the results are in! Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin’s ‘I Like It’ is taking home the Moon Person for Song of the Summer, powered by truth. This marks Cardi’s first win of the evening, but with 10 other nominations (in 9 categories) to go, Queen Bardi may be in for a big night.

This is J Balvin’s first VMA win but potentially not the last. He’s also nominated with Willy William for “Mi Gente” in the Best Latin category.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT.