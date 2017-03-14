Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

MTV's '+1 The Vote' Campaign Wants You To Bring A Friend To The Polls

The 2018 midterm elections are quickly approaching (mark your calendars for November 6!) and this year, MTV wants you to get out there and vote — with a friend in tow. That's what the new "+1 the Vote" initiative is all about.

Before you settle in to watch tonight's (August 20) Video Music Awards, it's time to check one more thing off your to-do list: registering to vote. And if you're already registered, the new +1 the Vote Registration Tool will help you find a pal who still needs to. Once you've both locked in your creds, you'll be all set to venture to the polls together in November.

If voting feels more like a celebration, after all, wouldn't you be more likely to get out there and do it? That's why MTV is also throwing more than 1,000 parties at the polls across all 50 states on Election Day.

Look out for the +1 the Vote kickoff spot during tonight's VMA broadcast; in the next few months, too, keep an eye out for additional campaign info dropping across MTV's platforms — including some from your favorite artists and activists.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air live tonight on MTV from Radio City Music Hall at 9 p.m. ET/PT.