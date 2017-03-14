Cardi B Blasts The Haters While Accepting The VMA For Best New Artist

Getty Images

Just a year after her VMA debut, Cardi B is back, she's better than ever, and now she's the newly crowned Best New Artist. As if anyone's surprised.

"I'm so happy to receive this award," Cardi said while accepting her Moon Person statuette. "A couple of months ago, a lot of people were saying, 'You're gambling your career, you're about to have a baby, what are you doing?' And you know, I had a baby, I carried the baby, and now I'm still winning an award!"

With her husband, Offset, applauding in the audience, Cardi added that she's so thankful for the support from her family, friends, and fans. "All the love ... it's genuine, it's beautiful, and that's something that God give me that you can't buy. Bitch!"

Along with Best New Artist, Cardi racked up a whopping 10 additional nominations at this year's VMAs — the most of any artist. With a come-up as crazy and exciting as hers, you can bet this VMA victory won't be her last.