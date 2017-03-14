Post Malone's 'Rockstar' Is Officially The 2018 VMAs Song Of The Year

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

For decades now, the term "rock star" has been used to characterize a certain type of celebrity behavior, one where you can party with impunity and your excesses are not only celebrated but emulated across the world.

It only makes sense, then, that a song called "rockstar" by megastars Post Malone and 21 Savage would take one of the night's top honors at the 2018 MTV VMAs by winning Song of the Year.

Onstage to accept the award, Post kept it simple and brief, beginning by ceding the spotlight to his collaborator. "Everybody give it up for 21 Savage real quick!" he said before Savage returned the favor.

It's funny: There were no nods toward the song's debaucherous tendencies in the speech, which Post and Savage kept earnest and humble. Some of that might have had to do with Post's mind blanking as soon as he got to the stage, but either way, it worked!

The ethereal "rockstar" dropped a little over a year, ultimately reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remaining in the top spot for eight weeks — the longest run at No. 1 for any hip-hop song in 2017. In 2018, though, it presaged Post's beerbongs & bentleys album in April, which also hit No. 1. Post is set to re-take the VMA stage later for a performance tonight as well.

Tonight, to take the top honor of Song of the Year, "rockstar" beat out worthy competition from the likes of fellow 2018-defining cuts "Finesse (Remix)" by Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Havana" by Camila Cabello and Young Thug, "God's Plan" by Drake, "New Rules" by Dua Lipa, and "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran.

"Honestly, in a hundred million years, I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick," Post said. "Thank you guys so much."