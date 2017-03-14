Ariana Grande To Pete Davidson At The VMAs: 'Thanks For Existing'

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

“Pete Davidson, thanks for existing,” Ariana Grande said onstage accepting the award for Best Pop at the 2018 VMAs for her lead Sweetener single, "No Tears Left to Cry."

And with those five words, one of the most talked about new relationships of 2018 reached a peak. But the rest of Ari's story this year is about perseverance.

Indeed, a lot can happen in a year. Only 12 months ago, Grande was nearly wrapping up her Dangerous Woman tour in Asia, while still reeling and recovering from the terrorist bombing that killed 22 people and injured 139 at her May 2017 concert in Manchester.

This weekend, however, Ari had much to celebrate — especially the release of her fourth album, Sweetener, which dropped on August 17. There was also, of course, her PDA-filled red-carpet debut with fiancé Pete Davidson earlier tonight. And earlier tonight, while accepting the Moon Person for "No Tears Left to Cry," Ari naturally shouted out her family and friend, but also the fans who continually support her online and IRL.

"I'm so grateful, first of all, to my fans. I love you so much," she said. "Friends on the internet, I love you. You're the funniest, most supportive people."

"No Tears" beat out Camila Cabello and Young Thug's "Havana,” Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry," Shawn Mendes's "In My Blood," P!nk's "What About Us," and Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" for Best Pop. The song’s video, directed by Dave Meyers, is an Inception-style antigravity trip through flipped perspective and futurism that features Ari singing while upside down in a neo-noir cityscape, tangled up in reams of lights, and splitting into a panoply of kaleidoscopic faces.

Her win is a nice callback to 2014, when Ariana won Best Pop for "Problem," her collab with Iggy Azalea. She was also nominated in 2016 for the rushing elation of "Into You."

Ari's nominated tonight for five VMAs in total, including Artist of the Year and Best Pop. She's also set to perform "God Is a Woman" a little later in the show. Stay tuned for Pete Davidson's reactions to that!