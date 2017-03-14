Getty Images

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Look So In Love In First Official Engagement Pics

After weeks of speculation and coy selfies, Nick Jonas and his fiancée Priyanka Chopra are finally Instagram official.

On Saturday (August 18), the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas took to social media to share their love with the world, posting an intimate photo from their engagement shoot in Mumbai.

"My heart. My love," Jonas, 25, captioned the sweet pic, which also shows off Chopra's dazzling diamond sparkler. Posting the same photo, Chopra, 36, wrote: "Taken.. With all my heart and soul."

Jonas's future sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, also took to Instagram to bless the happy couple with a heartfelt, saccharine message. "Wow. First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law," she wrote. "I'm so excited to welcome you into the family [Priyanka Chopra]."

Chopra shared even more photos from her and Jonas's engagement celebration with friends and family, as well as photos snapped during a traditional Hindu prayer ceremony. "The only way to do this... with Family and God," Chopra wrote. "Thank you all for your wishes and blessings."

The pair attended the 2017 Met Gala as guests of designer Ralph Lauren and began dating a year later in May 2018. Jonas reportedly popped the question in late July and even celebrated with Chopra's best friend — and newly married HRH — Meghan Markle and her royal husband Prince Harry in London.

Congrats to the happy couple!