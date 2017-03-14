Red Carpet Rewind: Remembering The Hills Stars' Most Recent VMA Appearances

The Hills' Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler have some news to share: They're reuniting at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards. Proof below:

While we know the rest is still unwritten, we'd be remiss if we didn't look back at the last time the aforementioned cast members were front and center at the network's biggest night. The book begins (that theme song will never get old) below, with the most recent appearances listed first:

Audrina Patridge in 2010 Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff

Stephanie Pratt in 2010 Getty Images

Frankie Delgado in 2009 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt in 2008

Jason Wahler in 2005 ohn Shearer/WireImage for MTV.com

The VMAs air tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT -- and here's everything you need to know about the performers and nominees.