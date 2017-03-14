The docuseries is returning -- with a brand-new cast member -- on October 1

'It's A Whole New Teen Mom': Bristol Palin Makes Her MTV Debut

It's a whole new Teen Mom.

A first look at the brand-new season, which just debuted during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, features a brand-new member of the Teen Mom family, Bristol Palin. And her kiddos Tripp, Atlee and Sailor!

"I want to do what's best for my kids," the mother of three declares in the clip above. And there's even a cameo from Bristol's mom, former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. To quote the politician, "Amen!"

Stay with MTV News for more updates and sneak peeks, and do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG featuring Amber, Catelynn, Maci and Bristol on Monday, October 1!