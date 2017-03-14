Pretty Little Throwback: Get A Blast Of The MTV Mamas' Past

Before they became the focus of a reality show, the San Diego gals were already BFFs

Nicole, Chandlar, Cheyenne and Alyssa bonded as high school students (and cheerleaders) before they became pretty little mamas. Now, the San Diego pals (plus Nikki, who met the group after the ladies' kiddos were born) are about to document what it's like to be non-basic moms (as seen in the preview video below).

But before the gals (who just attended their very first VMAs) allow viewers into their lives, we're looking back at their adventures pre-MTV.

Take a look at the roundup below, and don't miss the girls (and their children!) when MTV's Pretty Little Mamas premieres on Thursday, August 30 at 9/8c.