Ariana Grande Addresses The Craziest Rumors About Herself During 'Carpool Karaoke'

Come Friday (August 17), we'll all be bumping Sweetener in our cars, praising God Herself that Ariana Grande's fourth album has finally arrived. Until then, we'll have to settle for The Late Late Show's new edition of "Carpool Karaoke," which stars Ari and James Corden as they bump her biggest hits, blast pregnancy rumors, and belt Broadway tunes, all while supposedly getting Corden to work on time.

The pair kicked off the ride with "Dangerous Woman" and "Side to Side," with Corden essentially starring as Grande's backup singer. After singing a few tunes, they discussed the rumors that Grande never, ever walks, and she proved as much by stopping into Starbucks via piggyback. "Hello, I'm Ariana Grande. I must be carried," she deadpanned to the baristas. (And because you're certainly wondering, her coffee order is a soy latte. Grande-sized, obviously.)

"God is a Woman" and "No Tears Left to Cry" also got the "Carpool Karaoke" treatment, but the pair's encore was what really stuck the landing. After bonding over their shared love of Broadway, Grande and Corden flawlessly duetted on "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors. I know we're all so over those cheesy live TV musicals, but maybe a Grande-starring Little Shop isn't such a bad idea?!

With Grande's much-teased "Carpool Karaoke" now out in the world, Arianators are only left with three mysteries: 1) will Sweetener live up the hype?, 2) what will she do for her upcoming VMA performance?, and 3) how in the world did she get that bandage on her hand???