Lili Reinhart Gets Vulnerable About Hiding Her Acne In Riverdale's 'Perfect World'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Don't be surprised if Betty Cooper has a new glow when Riverdale returns for Season 3, because Lili Reinhart has new makeup artist — herself! The 21-year-old dropped the news about her newest job title in a story published by Refinery29, where she also talked in-depth about her skin struggles.

"Nothing is worse than when I have a breakout and I have to be in front of a camera; it makes my anxiety a 10 out of 10," she said. "I had a bad breakout on my forehead two weeks ago while filming and I woke up that morning knowing it was going to be a hard day, which is really sad because I’m letting a breakout control my mood."

Her breakouts have affected not only her mood, but also her style. Reinhart admitted that she's coiffed her hair just so to hide her acne during red carpet appearances, and now, she's reached the point where she just prefers to prep her skin for public consumption on her own. (She has been dealing with her acne since she was 13, after all.)

"I do my own makeup for the show this season. We have a head of makeup and she's great, but I know my skin better than anyone else and I know what works," she explained. "Riverdale is such a perfect world that my skin has to look perfect, so I cover my breakouts; it's just the aesthetic of the show, which can be hard."

Not helping matters is the fact that many of her female co-stars seemingly have "really beautiful, clear, smooth skin," leaving Reinhart to "feel like the odd one out." But she does have some hope for her self-confidence, thanks to the acne-baring looks of two leading ladies in particular, Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher and Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan. "It's so real and so relatable," she said of seeing their unadorned skin, later adding, "There's nothing less relatable than seeing young teens with perfect skin."

Anyway, if any actor has the skills to do their own on-set makeup, it's Reinhart. Before landing her breakout role, she perfected a repertoire of special effects makeup techniques.

A deep-dive on Reinhart's Instagram page reveals some of her greatest hits, plus she recently shared her skills on co-star Madelaine Petsch's YouTube channel. So, Betty is probably going to look better than ever next season — or way, way worse, if that's what she's going for.