VMA Arrivals: The Cast Of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Just Made History

Gang’s all here!
The cast members of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have officially arrived at the Video Music Awards, and while it’s familiar territory for many of them, there are indeed a couple of firsts among the group this year.
Deena Cortese is posing for photos while pregnant with her and hubby Christopher Buckner’s first child, a baby boy due in December. And, in a truly historic moment, Angelina Pivarnick -- the
dirty little hamster woman who appeared on parts of Seasons 1 and 2 of Jersey Shore and has since come back to haunt visit the cast on the first season of Family Vacation -- is attending the VMAs for the very. first. time. And, we’re happy to report, she hasn’t suffered any episodes of incontinence. Congrats, girl!
Nicole Polizzi and BFF Jenni Farley are on hand, of course, along with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his fiance Lauren Pesce. Meanwhile, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D are hosting the pre-show (first-pumps guaranteed).
