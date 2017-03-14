VMA Arrivals: The Cast Of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Just Made History

Gang’s all here!

The cast members of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have officially arrived at the Video Music Awards, and while it’s familiar territory for many of them, there are indeed a couple of firsts among the group this year.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Deena Cortese is posing for photos while pregnant with her and hubby Christopher Buckner’s first child, a baby boy due in December. And, in a truly historic moment, Angelina Pivarnick -- the dirty little hamster woman who appeared on parts of Seasons 1 and 2 of Jersey Shore and has since come back to haunt visit the cast on the first season of Family Vacation -- is attending the VMAs for the very. first. time. And, we’re happy to report, she hasn’t suffered any episodes of incontinence. Congrats, girl!

Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic

Nicole Polizzi and BFF Jenni Farley are on hand, of course, along with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his fiance Lauren Pesce. Meanwhile, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D are hosting the pre-show (first-pumps guaranteed).

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

