Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Nev Schulman is about to have his own mini- catfish me!

"WE GOT A BUN IN THE OVEN! see you in January lil’ guy," the MTV host captioned the unique announcement below, which features his wife Laura, their daughter Cleo and, appropriately, a literal bun in an actual oven.

Laura also shared a humorous snapshot of the soon-to-be-clan of four and added "it's gonna be great" while everyone is making interesting faces (as seen below).

Before the "lil guy" arrives (just around the corner!) here's a brief Schulman family history: After seven months of dating, Nev and Laura shared that they were expecting a daughter in May 2016. Shortly after revealing they would be parents, the duo became engaged. Cleo made her debut in October 2016, and the couple said "I do" last June. And now, there will soon be another munchkin in the MTV household.

Offer your congrats to Nev, Laura, Cleo and the bun in the oven in the comments below