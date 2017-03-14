Inaugural Appearances: These Rising MTV Stars Officially Debuted At The VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Like a virgin, posing for the very first time

A slew of MTV folks just made their red-carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

So who lost their VMA V-card? (Sorry, we had to.) First off, a couple of familiar faces: MTV Floribama Shore’s Candace Rice, Codi Butts and Nilsa Prowant (sad face that she’s not with Gus).

Also attending the show for the very first time: online sensation Zach Holmes, aka the star of MTV’s upcoming Too Stupid to Die.

And that group of really pretty gals you don’t recognize (yet)? They’re the Pretty Little Mamas, aka the focus of another upcoming MTV reality series debuting on Thursday, August 30. Cameras will follow BFFs Nicole, Cheyenne, Alyssa, Nikki and Chandlar as they navigate love, loss, relationships and career aspirations (plus plenty of drama) -- all while raising their offspring.

And finally, did we spot a dirty little hamster? Sure did. Angelina Pivarnick from Jersey Shore and the subsequent Family Vacation series made her debut at the VMAs too.

Stay with MTV News for more red-carpet arrivals, and tune in to the 2018 VMAs tonight at 9 pm ET/PT.