Bruno Mars And Ella Mai Are All Boo'd Up For His '24K Magic' Tour

Getty Images

At the end of July, Cardi B revealed the news that she'd no longer be joining Bruno Mars on the 11th leg (!) of his 24K Magic tour in order to stay at home with baby Kulture. "Not only am I not just not ready physically," she wrote on social media at the time, "I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

Mars supported Cardi immediately, but it still left quite a gap for him to fill in terms of tourmates. On Tuesday (August 14), Mars took to Instagram to reveal Cardi's replacements — and perhaps unsurprisingly, it took six to fill her shoes.

Boyz II Men, Ciara, Charlie Wilson, and Ella Mai have all been tapped for select dates as the 24K Magic tour stomps through North America this fall, beginning September 7 in Denver. The Green and Common Kings will open Mars's final shows in Honolulu in November.

Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson are both storied R&B heavyweights and likely influences on Mars, and it's pretty wild that Mars and Ciara have never teamed up before on a song or some kind of live performance before as both often traffic in the same pop-R&B spheres.

But it's Mai, the 23-year-old U.K. singer currently riding her hit "Boo'd Up" all the way to potential Song of the Summer status, who's due to get the biggest push from this kind of guest spot.

When he's done touring, Mars will hopefully be close to prepping his follow-up to the Grammy-winning 24K Magic album — one that I'm personally hoping will reflect the nü-metal sounds he indulged in while making it. Check out the full list of dates here.