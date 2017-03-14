Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Vinny and Pauly D are ready for the big night -- are you?

It's About To Happen: These MTV Stars Just Arrived At The VMAs

"Everything might happen" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards -- and a bunch of cast members from this network are on hand to witness it all in the flesh.

From the moms and the mamas to folks venturing from the shore and hills, a bunch of MTV stars walked the pink carpet as they made their way inside the pop culture event to witness unforgettable performances and see who will snag a coveted Moon Person. Let’s take a look at them below:

Vinny Guadagnino Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Pauly D Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Nilsa Prowant Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt and Heidi Montag

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lauren Pesce and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Deena Cortese Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cheyenne Enriquez, Nicole Pleskow, Alyssa Abrenica, Chandlar Walby and Nikki Hussey ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zach Holmes Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Tune in to the 2018 VMAs tonight at 9pm ET/PT.