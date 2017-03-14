Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

It's About To Happen: These MTV Stars Just Arrived At The VMAs

Vinny and Pauly D are ready for the big night -- are you?

"Everything might happen" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards -- and a bunch of cast members from this network are on hand to witness it all in the flesh.

From the moms and the mamas to folks venturing from the shore and hills, a bunch of MTV stars walked the pink carpet as they made their way inside the pop culture event to witness unforgettable performances and see who will snag a coveted Moon Person. Let’s take a look at them below:

  • Vinny Guadagnino
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
  • Pauly D
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
  • Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
  • Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Nilsa Prowant
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt and Heidi Montag
  • Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
  • Jenni "JWOWW" Farley
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Lauren Pesce and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
  • Deena Cortese
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
  • Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J
    Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic
  • Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
  • Cheyenne Enriquez, Nicole Pleskow, Alyssa Abrenica, Chandlar Walby and Nikki Hussey
    ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
  • Chanel West Coast
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
  • Zach Holmes
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Tune in to the 2018 VMAs tonight at 9pm ET/PT.

VMAs 2018